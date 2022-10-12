Escambia Florida Deputies Conduct Active Shooter Training For Escambia Alabama Schools

The Escambia County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office conducted an active shooter training Tuesday for teachers and school staff in Escambia County in Alabama.

Escambia County (Alabama) Sheriff Heath Jackson said they “put on a training like no other”.

“I’m proud to say our teachers and school staff are top notch. Big thanks to Sheriff Chip Simmons for his support and for always being our partner in serving our communities,” Jackson said.

