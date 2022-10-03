Escambia And Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Offices, Pensacola Police Assisting With Ian Recovery

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office have deployed personnel to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery in hard hit Charlotte County.

The ECSO sent 21 members of their disaster response team along with eight PPD officers. The group will be self-sufficient with their own sleeping quarters, generators, communications equipment, a mobile kitchen unit, refrigeration unit, mobile garage operations, and search and rescue resources.

The SRSO and Gulf Breeze Police Department also deployed personnel and resources over the weekend.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.