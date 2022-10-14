Ernest Ward Middle Back To Normal After Unfounded Gun Threat

Ernest Ward Middle School has returned to normal operations following an elevated security level Friday morning due to the threat of a gun.

The Escambia County School District said the threat was unfounded.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the school was on a “yellow” elevated security threat during most of the incidents, after being decreased from “red”. No weapon was found during a complete investigation and search of the campus.

Parents are not allowed to access the campus at any school in the county during and elevated security level.

Further details were not yet available.