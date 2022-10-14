Ernest Ward Middle Back To Normal After Unfounded Gun Threat

October 14, 2022

Ernest Ward Middle School has returned to normal operations following an elevated security level Friday morning due to the threat of a gun.

The Escambia County School District said the threat was unfounded.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the school was on a “yellow” elevated security threat during most of the incidents, after being decreased from “red”. No weapon was found during a complete investigation and search of the campus.

Parents are not allowed to access the campus at any school in the county during and elevated security level.

Further details were not yet available.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 