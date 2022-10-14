ECSO Will Host Gun Violence Round Table Next Week
October 14, 2022
Following a deadly double shooting at a local youth football game, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will host a Gun Violence Round Table event to address gun violence in our communities and explore potential solutions.
The event will take place at the Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W Desoto Street, on October 18 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Participants can submit questions or comments in written form by arriving by 5 p..m.
Participants scheduled to attend are:
Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons
Florida Senate, District 1, Doug Broxson
Florida House of Representatives District 1, Michelle Salzman
Florida House of Representatives District 2, Alex Andrade
First Judicial Circuit of Florida, State Attorney, Ginger Bowden Madden
County Commissioner District 1 and Chairman, Jeff Bergosh
County Commissioner Elect District 2, Mike Kohler
County Commissioner District 3, Lumon May
County Commissioner District 4, Robert Bender
City of Pensacola Mayor, Elect D.C. Reeves
City Council Member District 7, Delarian Wiggins
Pensacola Chief of Police,Eric Randal
Pastor Lonnie Davis Wesley, III, of Greater Little Rock Baptist Church
