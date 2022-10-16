County Seeks Volunteer For Tourist Development Council

October 16, 2022

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an appointment as an “Interested in Tourism” representative on the Escambia County Tourist Development Council.

Escambia County residents interested in serving on the Tourist Development Council are asked to submit a resume and letter indicating their desire to serve on the council by the close of business on Friday, Octorber 28, 2022. Resumes should be submitted to Jose Gochez, Program Coordinator, Board of County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1591, Pensacola, FL 32502, or emailed to boardapply@myescambia.com.

The Escambia County Tourist Development Council was created to review each proposal for expenditure of funds to determine if it complies with the Tourist Development Plan as outlined by ordinance. The ordinance provides that the council is to review all expenditures of revenue from the trust fund; expenditures that the council believes to be authorized are to be reported to the county commission and the Florida Department of Revenue.

