Convicted Sex Offender Charged With Viewing Child Porn At His Business

A convicted Escambia County sex offender is back behind bars after allegedly view child porn on a smart TV.

Frank Knight, 58, was charged with 20 counts of intentionally viewing child pornography. He was on federal probation in a 2009 possession of child pornography case. Tuesday, probation officers with the U.S. Probation Office conducted a sex offender check on Knight at his place of business in the 300 block of Kenmore Road.

During the check, a smart TV was located hanging on the wall in Knight’s “personal space” inside the business, which consisted of a small living room area and a connected bedroom, according to a report. Officers noticed that several of Knight’s personal belongings were in the rooms.

During a preview of Knight’s TV, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent supervisor discovered Knight’s Gmail account was associated with the TV setup, and the browsing history revealed that the T had been used to visit a website with child pornography, the report continues.

Investigators interview six of Knight’s employees. All of them stated they knew about Knight’s personal space, but none of them used the space or the television.

Knight was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.