Coldest Air Of The Season So Far Set To Arrive This Week

Sunday will be warm and sunny with a high well into the 80s. But by Tuesday night, we could be looking at the coolest air of the season so far. The low north of Molino is forecast to be about 35 degrees, with upper 30s possible all the way down to about Nine Mile Road.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 43.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.