Century Man Caught On Trail Cameras At Hunting Camp Burglary, ECSO Says

October 11, 2022

A Century man was caught on trail camera photos at the burglary scene of a hunting camp, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawrence Scott Hamilton, 37, was charged with felony grand  theft and misdemeanor criminal mischief with property damage.

Hamilton allegedly pried a locked window open on a hunt camp house in a wooded area near Salters Lake Road and the CSX railroad. That’s where he took a 3500 watt generator, two climbing tree stands, a Carbon Express crossbow and four boxes of .22 caliber ammunition, according to an arrest report. The property was valued at a total of $1,700.

The victim provided the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office with trail camera photos showing the suspect and his vehicle. A deputy “immediately recognized the vehicle as belonging to Larry Hamilton, and…indicated that the photo of the suspect closely resembled Hamilton,” the report states.

Deputies went to Hamilton’s residence on Hilltop Road where they found the vehicle with a freshly painted push bar, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hamilton was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $26,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 