Cat Country’s Cat Pak Morning Show Wins CMA Small Market Personality Of The Year

October 11, 2022

The Cat Pak Morning Show with Brent and Mel (Brent Lane and Mel McCrae) is the winner of County Music Association (CMA) Small Market Personality of the Year.

This was the fifth nomination for the Cat Pak Morning Show since it debuted in 2004, but it was their first win.

“I’m proud of the commitment to our communities our team members bring to the job every day and happy Brent and Mel are recognized on a national level,” said Mary Hoxeng, owner and general manager of Cat Country 98.7.

Brent and Mel from the Cat Pak Morning show will receive the CMA award on November 9 at the 56th Annual CMA Awards. The show will air live from Nashville on ABC, locally on WEAR 3.

Entries for Broadcast Personality of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement and biographical information.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 