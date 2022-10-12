Cantonment Woman Charged With Robbery, Battery Of Her Girlfriend

A Cantonment woman is facing robbery and battery charges for stealing keys and a remote control from her girlfriend.

Tangie Mae Celestine, 32, was charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor battery.

Celestine forcefully took a keychain that contained a car key, other miscellaneous keys and an Amazon Fire TV Stick remote, according to an arrest report. The victim was not injured, but she did break an acrylic fingernail during the struggle over the keychain, according to deputies.

The incident was captured on video at the Executive Inn on Pensacola Boulevard.

Celestine was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,500 bond.