BREAKING: One Dead, One Injured In Bellview Ballpark Double Shooting

One person is dead and one is injured after a shooting late Saturday afternoon at the Bellview Ballpark off Longleaf Drive in Escambia County.

A 20-year old male was pronounced deceased at the ballpark, and another adult male was transported to a local hospital.

“There were two males wearing masks that engaged with the individual that right now is deceased. Shots were exchanged,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “I would say that there were dozens of shots being fired.”

The ECSO is currently searching for two suspects in a white Nissan Altima. No further details on the suspects were available.

Simmons said this took place between a football field and baseball field.

“There were games going on; there were a number of people present,” Simmons said. “It a very senseless, careless, just a ridiculous act.”There were dozens of gunshots being fired with children nearby, he added.

The sheriff said it is believed that the deceased individual was targeted, but a motive is not known at this time.

The Bellview Athletic Park is located just west of Longleaf Elementary School and Pine Forest High School.

Pictured: Escambia County EMS at the scene of a shooting Saturday at the Bellview Ballpark. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photo, click to enlarge.