Amber Alert Issued For 2-Year Old Kidnapped From Pensacola

October 16, 2022

An amber alert was issued late Saturday night for a 2-year old kidnapped from Pensacola.

According to the Pensacola Police Department, 22-year-old Alyanna Gully is wanted for the kidnapping of 2-year old Jazarah Stallworth at about 10:47 p.m. from 6115 North Davis Highway. Stallworth also took her own 2-year old child Aila Jones and a 17-year old. The teen was dropped off in the Cantonment area at Highway 29 and Roberts Road. Investigators said Gully may have been heading to Atlanta, driving a 2014 white Ford Fusion with Florida tag #05DFWD.

Jazarah Stallworth was last seen wearing a pink shirt, Minnie Mouse shorts and white socks. Aila Jones was last seen wearing pink pajamas with unicorns.

Gully was described as a 22-year old black female, about 5-foot 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Gully or the children is asked to call 911 immediately.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 