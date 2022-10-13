Active Shooter Training Friday At Juvenile Justice Center

Active shooter training will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Theodore Bruno Juvenile Justice Center on Saint Mary Avenue (just south of the old jail).

The First Judicial Circuit, in conjunction with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct the event to evaluate how court leadership, agency staff, and law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter scenario within the facility, and is part of a continuing effort to both ensure a safe forum for the resolution of legal disputes and protect employees and the public.

Perimeter streets will not be closed, but members of the public should be aware that traffic on the surrounding streets may be affected for the duration of the exercise. The public may conduct regular court business from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.; however, the facility will be closed to the public at 11 a.m. Signs will be clearly posted to inform of any temporary road closures and additional important information.

The following agencies will participate:

First Judicial Circuit

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Escambia County Clerk of Court

Office of the Public Defender

Office of the State Attorney

Office of Criminal Conflict and Regional Counsel

Guardian ad Litem

Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services

Department of Juvenile Justice

Dynamic Security

Families First Network

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners Administration

Escambia County Fire, EMS, and Corrections

City of Pensacola Police Department, Fire, and EMS