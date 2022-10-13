Active Shooter Training Friday At Juvenile Justice Center

October 13, 2022

Active shooter training will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Theodore Bruno Juvenile Justice Center on Saint Mary Avenue (just south of the old jail).

The First Judicial Circuit, in conjunction with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct the event to evaluate how court leadership, agency staff, and law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter scenario within the facility, and is part of a continuing effort to both ensure a safe forum for the resolution of legal disputes and protect employees and the public.

Perimeter streets will not be closed, but members of the public should be aware that traffic on the surrounding streets may be affected for the duration of the exercise. The public may conduct regular court business from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.; however, the facility will be closed to the public at 11 a.m. Signs will be clearly posted to inform of any temporary road closures and additional important information.

The following agencies will participate:

First Judicial Circuit
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
Escambia County Clerk of Court
Office of the Public Defender
Office of the State Attorney
Office of Criminal Conflict and Regional Counsel
Guardian ad Litem
Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services
Department of Juvenile Justice
Dynamic Security
Families First Network
Escambia County Board of County Commissioners Administration
Escambia County Fire, EMS, and Corrections
City of Pensacola Police Department, Fire, and EMS

