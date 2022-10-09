No. 9 UWF Flies Past Shorter, 50-26, For 13th Consecutive Road Win

Peewee Jarrett had 287 yards of total offense and David Durden finished with 111 receiving yards as ninth-ranked UWF defeated Shorter, 50-26, at Historic Barron Stadium on Saturday.

Jarrett did a little bit of everything for UWF (5-1, 3-1 Gulf South) as he completed 18-of-29 for 189 yards with a touchdown and rushed for 98 yards on six carries and another score. His rushing total was a UWF record for a quarterback.

The Argonauts scored on eight of their 11 possessions, with one of the two punts directly leading to a safety.

Durden had his third 100-yard game in the last four and opened the scoring, returning a punt 58 yards following a 3-and-out by Shorter. He also caught a career-high-tying nine passes.

Following a Hawks punt on the next possession, Jarrett led an 80-yard drive that saw him complete four-consecutive passes after a Shomari Mason run to put UWF at the 12. Two plays later he finished off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead.

Shorter got on the scoreboard early in the second with a 24-yard Nicholas Pope field goal, before UWF’s Griffin Cerra made a 24-yarder to send the teams into the locker room with a 17-3 Argo lead.

Cerra added a 27-yarder on the opening possession of the third quarter to extend the lead to 20-3. Another 3-and-out gave UWF the ball 55 yards from paydirt. Jarrett ended the 8-play march with consecutive completions to Durden, including a 13-yard slant into the end zone for a 27-3 advantage.

Shorter got a score back near the end of the third when Aeneas Dennis completed a 10-yard pass to Trevon Dirden.

Then the teams started lighting up the scoreboard in the final 15 minutes.

Tra’quan McNair got to Dennis in the end zone and forced the Hawk to intentionally ground the ball for a safety. UWF took the next possession on the free kick and had excellent field position when Da’quan Bailey-Brown returned it 45 yards to the Shorter 30. From there, Jarrett broke off a 25-yard scamper and Shomari Mason went in untouched from the 10 for a 36-10 lead.

The Argos added a pair of touchdowns from C.J. Wilson, including a 40-yarder that pushed the margin to 50-18.

UWF outgained Shorter 441-335 and continued its balanced attack, running for 222 and passing for 219.

The Argos will return to Pen Air Field for the next two weeks, starting next Saturday, Oct. 22 against Mississippi College (4-3, 3-1) at 4 p.m.

Photo: Morgan Givens