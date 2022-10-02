Century Approves 151% Property Tax Increase At Rare Saturday Afternoon Meeting

The Century Town Council approved a 151% property tax increase during a rare Saturday afternoon meeting, but failed to approve a budget due to an advertising error.

No member of the general public attended a public hearing held at 4:30 Saturday afternoon as the council unanimously approved a property tax rate that is 151.68% increase over what’s known as the rolled back rate. A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by the State of Florida as a tax increase.

The council approved a millage rate of 0.9204 mills, which is a 151.68% increase over the rolled back rate of 0.3657.

The tax increase was so great that state law required a unanimous vote of the body for approval, or a special referendum at the ballot box.

The council was also set to give final approval to a $5.8 million budget for the fiscal year that started on October 1. Action on the budget was tabled after it was discovered that a balanced budget was not advertised due to an apparent typographical error made by the town. The typo in the budget summary public notice for the meeting showed $10,000 more in expenditures than revenue; state law requires that a budget balance.

Pictured top: No member of the general public attended a final budget public hearing held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Century. Pictured below: The Century Town Council discusses a 151.68% property tax increase at the hearing Saturday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.