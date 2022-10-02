Century Approves 151% Property Tax Increase At Rare Saturday Afternoon Meeting

October 9, 2022

The Century Town Council approved a 151% property tax increase during a rare Saturday afternoon meeting, but failed to approve a budget due to an advertising error.

No member of the general public attended a public hearing held at 4:30 Saturday afternoon as the council unanimously approved a property tax rate that is 151.68% increase over what’s known as the rolled back rate. A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by the State of Florida as a tax increase.

The council approved a millage rate of 0.9204 mills, which is a 151.68% increase over the rolled back rate of 0.3657.

The tax increase was so great that state law required a unanimous vote of the body for approval, or a special referendum at the ballot box.

The council was also set to give final approval to a $5.8 million budget for the fiscal year that started on October 1. Action on the budget was tabled after it was discovered that a balanced budget was not advertised due to an apparent typographical error made by the town. The typo in the budget summary public notice for the meeting showed $10,000 more in expenditures than revenue; state law requires that a budget balance.

Pictured top: No member of the general public attended a final budget public hearing held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Century. Pictured below: The Century Town Council discusses a 151.68% property tax increase at the hearing Saturday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos,  click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 