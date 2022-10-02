Cantonment Skid-Steer Accident Claims Life Of Young Child

October 11, 2022

The tragic death of a young child in Cantonment Sunday night remains under investigation.

The child was pronounced deceased at the scene following the incident about 8 p.m. Sunday on Balboa Road, about a block from the Santa Maria Plaza/Farm Hill Park.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the incident involved a skid-steer loader.

Further details have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments

One Response to “Cantonment Skid-Steer Accident Claims Life Of Young Child”

  1. Molino Mom on October 11th, 2022 12:55 pm

    OMG! Prayers to all involved. This is so very sad and tragic. Please do not post anything cruel towards anyone, I’m sure this was a very unfortunate accident. Please be nice!





