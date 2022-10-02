Cantonment Skid-Steer Accident Claims Life Of Young Child

The tragic death of a young child in Cantonment Sunday night remains under investigation.

The child was pronounced deceased at the scene following the incident about 8 p.m. Sunday on Balboa Road, about a block from the Santa Maria Plaza/Farm Hill Park.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the incident involved a skid-steer loader.

Further details have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.