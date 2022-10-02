Cantonment Skid-Steer Accident Claims Life Of Young Child
October 11, 2022
The tragic death of a young child in Cantonment Sunday night remains under investigation.
The child was pronounced deceased at the scene following the incident about 8 p.m. Sunday on Balboa Road, about a block from the Santa Maria Plaza/Farm Hill Park.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the incident involved a skid-steer loader.
Further details have not been released.
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
Comments
One Response to “Cantonment Skid-Steer Accident Claims Life Of Young Child”
OMG! Prayers to all involved. This is so very sad and tragic. Please do not post anything cruel towards anyone, I’m sure this was a very unfortunate accident. Please be nice!