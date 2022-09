Woman Trapped After Vehicle Falls From Jack

A woman was seriously injured when a vehicle fell on her Thursday on Chemstrand Road.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to find the woman trapped under the vehicle after a jack gave way. Firefighters were able to free her within minutes. She was transported to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

An update on the woman’s condition was not available.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.