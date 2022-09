Why Not Just Cook S’mores In A Solar Oven? These Bratt Fourth Graders Did.

When it’s a hot day in Florida, why not just cook s’mores in a solar oven? Fourth grade students at Bratt Elementary School did.

They constructed solar ovens and successfully cooked s’mores outside, all in the name of STEM (science, technology, engineer and math) education.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.