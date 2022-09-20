Vehicle Carjacked On Nine Mile Road With Foster Kitty Inside

September 20, 2022

A foster kitty “Slinky” was inside a vehicle carjacked Sunday night on Nine Mile Road.

The Friends Of The Escambia County Animal Shelter said that “Slinky” was in a carrier inside the SUV at the time it was taken from the CIrcle K at Nine Mile and Pine Forest roads.

“Slinky came in as a stray in late July. She was shy and a little fearful, so the shelter put her with an experienced foster to help her come out of her shell,” Friends President Kim Rainer told NorthEscambia.com. “Someone hit the woman in the head and took her purse and car with Slinky inside.”

The vehicle was described as a gray Volkswagen Tiguan.

Further details on the carjacking have not been released by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the carjacking can call the ECOS at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Additionally, anyone that spots Slinky can contact the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare at  (850) 595-0097 during business hours or the ECSO after hours.

Pictured: Foster kitty “Slinky” was inside a vehicle carjacked Sunday night on Nine Mile Road. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 