Vehicle Carjacked On Nine Mile Road With Foster Kitty Inside

A foster kitty “Slinky” was inside a vehicle carjacked Sunday night on Nine Mile Road.

The Friends Of The Escambia County Animal Shelter said that “Slinky” was in a carrier inside the SUV at the time it was taken from the CIrcle K at Nine Mile and Pine Forest roads.

“Slinky came in as a stray in late July. She was shy and a little fearful, so the shelter put her with an experienced foster to help her come out of her shell,” Friends President Kim Rainer told NorthEscambia.com. “Someone hit the woman in the head and took her purse and car with Slinky inside.”

The vehicle was described as a gray Volkswagen Tiguan.

Further details on the carjacking have not been released by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the carjacking can call the ECOS at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Additionally, anyone that spots Slinky can contact the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare at (850) 595-0097 during business hours or the ECSO after hours.

Pictured: Foster kitty “Slinky” was inside a vehicle carjacked Sunday night on Nine Mile Road. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.