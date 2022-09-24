Vandalized Sign Replaced At Park Honoring Century’s Super Bowl Son

A new sign was installed recently at Anthony Pleasant Park in Century, replacing one that was damaged by vandals.

The town paid Snappy Sign $800 for the new sign.

Anthony Pleasant Park was dedicated in July 2011 to honor two-time Super Bowl champion Anthony Pleasant. The 22-acre park on East Highway 4 in Century includes a full-size football field with bleachers and press box, and a playground.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.