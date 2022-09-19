Robert (Bob) Clair Bruce

Robert (Bob) Clair Bruce, 84, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on the morning of September 18, 2022.

Bob was born to Clara and Ruben Bruce on April 11, 1938. Bob retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy and was also a proud graduate of Florida State University with his Doctorate in Education. He was lovingly nicknamed “Dr. Bob” and enjoyed sharing stories with everyone he met. Bob loved taking his dog, Titus, on walks and drives around his neighborhood, frequenting local breakfast eateries every morning, and playing solitaire on his computer while listening to oldies. He was very active in his church, serving as a deacon, and worked as a medical transporter at the hospital. He had extremely successful careers, a testament of his strength and intelligence, and raised beautiful families – leaving behind a legacy that will always be cherished and remembered.

Bob is preceded in death by his father, Ruben Bruce; his mother, Clara Bruce; his brother, Jeffrey Bruce; his wife, Alice Bruce; and his son, Robert Keith Bruce. Bob is survived by his sisters Wanda Oswalt and Barbra Henkel; his son, William Steven Bruce (Kelly); his grandchildren Aaron Bruce (Alison), Samantha Mahon (Matt), and Stephanie Torres (Orlando); his great grandchildren Maci Bruce, Alexander Bruce,Alice Bruce, Adeline Torres, Mateo Torres, and soon-to-be great grandson Sterling Mahon.

Please join us in a joyful celebration of life remembering Robert Bruce on September 25th at 1pm at Plainview Baptist Church, 1101 W. Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL 32534.

In lieu of flowers, Bob would want for your love to be expressed by setting aside time towards “making

memories” with those closest to you.