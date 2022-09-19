Robert (Bob) Clair Bruce

September 19, 2022

Robert (Bob) Clair Bruce, 84, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on the morning of September 18, 2022.

Bob was born to Clara and Ruben Bruce on April 11, 1938. Bob retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy and was also a proud graduate of Florida State University with his Doctorate in Education. He was lovingly nicknamed “Dr. Bob” and enjoyed sharing stories with everyone he met. Bob loved taking his dog, Titus, on walks and drives around his neighborhood, frequenting local breakfast eateries every morning, and playing solitaire on his computer while listening to oldies. He was very active in his church, serving as a deacon, and worked as a medical transporter at the hospital. He had extremely successful careers, a testament of his strength and intelligence, and raised beautiful families – leaving behind a legacy that will always be cherished and remembered.

Bob is preceded in death by his father, Ruben Bruce; his mother, Clara Bruce; his brother, Jeffrey Bruce; his wife, Alice Bruce; and his son, Robert Keith Bruce. Bob is survived by his sisters Wanda Oswalt and Barbra Henkel; his son, William Steven Bruce (Kelly); his grandchildren Aaron Bruce (Alison), Samantha Mahon (Matt), and Stephanie Torres (Orlando); his great grandchildren Maci Bruce, Alexander Bruce,Alice Bruce, Adeline Torres, Mateo Torres, and soon-to-be great grandson Sterling Mahon.

Please join us in a joyful celebration of life remembering Robert Bruce on September 25th at 1pm at Plainview Baptist Church, 1101 W. Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL 32534.

In lieu of flowers, Bob would want for your love to be expressed by setting aside time towards “making
memories” with those closest to you.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 