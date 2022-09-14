Paul Michael Ellmer

Paul Michael Ellmer, 74, of Pensacola lost his battle with dementia on Monday, September 12, 2022.

He was born in Molino, FL on November 21, 1947, to John and Kathryn Ellmer. He was a loving son, brother and uncle, who will be greatly missed.

Paul worked for many years in civil service at NAS as an electrician. He was also gifted in carpentry and made many beautiful pieces of furniture, cabinets, and more for his family, friends, and church. He was a perfectionist who made sure every corner was square and every line was straight. He was always willing to help someone in need.

He is a lifelong native of Pensacola and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Cantonment, FL. He had a strong faith in his Lord and Savior and was not afraid to share the law and gospel with anyone.

Paul Michael is preceded in death by his parents, John J. and Kathryn Ellmer and his brother John F. Ellmer.

He is survived by his sisters, Kathryn Toepfer, and Bonnie (Ed) Duncan. His nieces, Debbie (Todd) Burrell, Karen (Rick) Rhea, Tammy Duncan, Pam Duncan, Rachel (Nathan) Ragazinskas and nephews, David (Brandi) Duncan, Bob Williams, his great nieces and nephews, Meghan, Kyle, Ashley, Christian, Joshua, Sarah, Olivia, and Emma and his great-great nephews, Beckett, Campbell, and Brooks.

A Funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cantonment on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 9am with visitation at Faith Chapel North on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5-7pm.

Pallbearers will be David Duncan, Bob Williams, Nathan Ragazinskas, Shawn Huff, Kyle Barone and Christian Williams.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Cantonment, FL in memory of Paul Michael Ellmer.

A special family thank you to Emerald Coast Hospice and Sodalis Memory care for their care and support of our “Uncle Mike”. Also, to the many loved ones near and far for all their love and support