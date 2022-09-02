Officials Confirm PHS Games Against Tate, Pine Forest Moved Due To Shooting Threat, Fights

Officials have confirmed the decision to move Pensacola High School’s upcoming football games against Tate and Pine Forest to Saturdays was based upon fights last week and the threat of a possible shooting at an upcoming PHS game.

A game previously scheduled for tonight between PHS and Tate will now be played at 9 a.m. Saturday with a venue change to Tate High School, and the PHS at Pine Forest game next week will now be played at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 10.

An initial investigation has identified about 18 individuals involved in several altercations and fights that occurred at the PHS at Washington High School game last week, according to joint news release from the school district and Pensacola Police. More details have not been released because it is an ongoing investigation and due to the juveniles involved.

“During the investigation, law enforcement learned of a possible threat of a shooting at an upcoming PHS football game,” Escambia County Public Schools spokesperson Cody Strother said Thursday. He did not specify if the “possible threat of a shooting” involved the PHS game with Tate, Pine Forest or some other upcoming game.

“We can assure you that the decision to move these games was made solely with the safety of our students in mind, and it is in no way a disciplinary action against students,” he said.

When NorthEscambia.com first broke the story on Tuesday, Strother said there were some “neighborhood issues” that spilled over into the stands at last week’s PHS at Washington game.

He offered some clarification in his statement Thursday.

“To clarify, previous uses of the word ‘neighborhood’ when discussing these incidents were not referring to or a reflection of any particular neighborhood or school, but were simply indicating that these issues are coming from outside of the school and are not school-related,” Strother said.

Now that this week’s Tate vs. PHS game has been moved to Tate, security will now be provided by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The ECSO has said they will have a presence to ensure the safety of players and fans.

“We want there to be high school football games. We want people to be able to go to these games and to know that it’s a safe environment,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “We are going to be there, and we are going to make sure it is a safe environment.”

Pictured: Game action at last Friday night’s Tate at Pine Forest game. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.