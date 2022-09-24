Murder Suspects Shoots Himself On Highway 29 In Cantonment, ECSO Says

A murder suspect shot himself when deputies caught up with him on Highway 29 in Cantonment Saturday morning, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The ECSO said an adult was shot and killed on Jardine Road near Rowland Court in the Navy Point area of southern Escambia County about 9:10 a.m. and fled the scene.

After a search in the Cantonment and Molino areas, an ECSO deputy located the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 29 southbound just south of Tree Street and International Paper in Cantonment shortly before 10 a.m.

According to ECSO Commander Andrew Hobbs, it appeared the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound while in his vehicle on Highway 29. He said no deputy fired a weapon, and there were no deputies injured.

Highway 29 southbound was closed to all traffic during the investigation, and southbound vehicles were diverted onto Muscogee Road. Highway 29 was reopened before noon.

This is a developing story. Further details will be posted as they become available.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.