Murder Suspects Shoots Himself On Highway 29 In Cantonment, ECSO Says

September 24, 2022

A murder suspect shot himself when deputies caught up with him on Highway 29 in Cantonment Saturday morning, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The ECSO said an adult was shot and killed on Jardine Road near Rowland Court in the Navy Point area of southern Escambia County about 9:10 a.m. and fled the scene.

After a search in the Cantonment and Molino areas, an ECSO deputy located the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 29 southbound just south of Tree Street and International Paper in Cantonment shortly before 10 a.m.

According to ECSO Commander Andrew Hobbs, it appeared the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound while in his vehicle on Highway 29. He said no deputy fired a weapon, and there were no deputies injured.

Highway 29 southbound was closed to all traffic during the investigation, and southbound vehicles were diverted onto Muscogee Road. Highway 29 was reopened before noon.

This is a developing story. Further details will be posted as they become available.

Comments

4 Responses to “Murder Suspects Shoots Himself On Highway 29 In Cantonment, ECSO Says”

  1. Dangme on September 24th, 2022 1:03 pm

    @tina….dang …I swore I read…

    ”The ECSO said an adult was shot and killed on Jardine Road near Rowland Court in the Navy Point area of southern Escambia County about 9:10 a.m.

    After a search in the Cantonment and Molino areas, an ECSO deputy located the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 29 southbound just south of Tree Street and International Paper in Cantonment shortly before 10 a.m.”

    1st. Sentence…..1st victim was shot and killed in the navy point area
    2nd sentence…..suspect located south of IP in cantonment..took his own life

  2. Gabriel Harvell on September 24th, 2022 12:58 pm

    Tina Ryan . He shot somebody in navy point and was in cantonment when they caught up to him . You get your facts straight lol

  3. William Reynolds on September 24th, 2022 12:57 pm

    “Dang, get your facts straight. It was no where near Navy Point! Try Hwy 29 North!”

    Try reading the story again a little slower. The facts are straight.

  4. Tina Ryan on September 24th, 2022 12:54 pm

    Dang, get your facts straight. It was no where near Navy Point! Try Hwy 29 North!





