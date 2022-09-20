Jamaican Man Charged With Traveling To Escambia County To Meet A Child For Sexual Conduct

September 20, 2022

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a Jamaican man for a traveling to Escambia County to meet a child for sexual activity.

Taje Ghavri Samuels, 31, was charged with one count of travelling to meet a minor to engage in sexual conduct after online solicitation, seven counts of transmission of harmful material to minors and one count of use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.

FDLE began its investigation in August when Samuels initiated online contact with undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old female. Using the Kik messenger application, he sent lewd photos of himself and arranged to travel to meet the agent.

He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.

According to FDLE, the offenses would also be illegal in his home country. Jamaican law prevents a citizen from engaging in this conduct not only in Jamaica but “in any part of the world”, FDLE said.

The Pensacola Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted in the investigation.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 