Flags At Half Staff To Honor Of Queen Elizabeth II

Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96 on Thursday, flags were ordered to half staff at federal buildings by President Joe Biden.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also ordered flags in Florida to half staff at all local and state buildings and grounds.

Flags will remain at half staff until sunset on the day of interment.

Pictured: The flag at half staff Thursday night between the Century Town Hall (left) and the Century Branch of the West Florida Library. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.