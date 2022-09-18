Escambia Unemployment Rate Holds Steady Over The Past Month

September 18, 2022

The Escambia County unemployment rate held steady last month, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 2.9% in August, unchanged from July. That represented 4,4364  people out of work out of a county workforce of 152,346. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 4.6%, or 6,740 people.

The area’s total nonagricultural employment increased by 3.8% over the year in August 2022 (+7,200 jobs). Private sector employment increased by 4.8%over the year, representing 7,800 jobs gained.

The industry gaining the most jobs location over the year was professional and business services, adding 2,500 jobs.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.7%in August 2022, a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7%.

“Florida has the lowest unemployment rate among the 10 most populous states and the highest number of new business formations because we have encouraged workforce development, kept the economy open, and put Florida families first,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

