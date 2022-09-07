Escambia BOCC Tentatively Approves Static Millage Rate, Defined By State As Tax Increase

The Escambia County Commission Tuesday night gave tentative approval to a static property tax rate for next fiscal year, which is defined by the state as a tax increase.

The proposed millage rate is 7.4679, which is not an increased millage rate but is a 13.20% increase over the rolled back rate of 6.5969 mills.

The rolled back rate is a computed millage rate that would generate the same amount of ad valorem tax dollars as the prior fiscal year, based on the proposed year’s tax roll, excluding new construction. A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by the State of Florida as a tax increase and must be advertised as such.

“I’m very happy that we are leaving the millage rate static; that provides a little revenue based upon the growth of the tax roll,” Commission Chairman Jeff Bergosh said. “Keeping the millage rate static provides the additional revenue necessary for us to provide raises to our first responders and our employees, and keep up with the inflation that we are dealing with.”

“We have not raised the millage rate in all the years (of service by current board members), so that’s fiscal prudence that I’m proud to say we’ve done,” Commissioner Lumon May said.

The BOCC will hold a second public hearing later this month to adopt their budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.