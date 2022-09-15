County To Spray For Mosquitos Tonight In Cantonment, Bellview Areas

Escambia County Mosquito Control plans to spray in two zones this evening and tonight in the Cantonment and Bellview areas.

One spray area in Cantonment is bordered roughly on the north by Muscogee Road, East Kingsfield Road to the south, Highway 29 to the east and County Road 97 to the west.

In Bellview, the spray area is bordered by West Nine Mile Road to the north, Longleaf Drive to the south, Wymart Road to the east and Pebble Creek Drive to the west.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

The specific areas are in the maps (click to enlarge) and listed below each map.