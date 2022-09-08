Century Woman Charged With Stealing Customer’s Car From Repair Shop

A Century woman is accused of stealing a vehicle from an auto repair shop where she was employed.

Samantha Dawn Harrison, 29, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. She was released on a $10,000 bond.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he paid Precision Tune Auto Care on Navy Boulevard $1,105.75 on July 21 for the initial service on his vehicle, but he did not receive 2005 Pontiac GTO back. He was told that the vehicle had been taken to a dealership to fix additional issues, and later learned that Harrison had been terminated.

The victim was told by the dealership that they had no record of the vehicle. He was told by the dealership service manager that Harrison had requested parts of the vehicle, and he learned that Harrison was utilizing the vehicle for personal use. The victim told deputies that he only authorized the vehicle to be drive to and from the dealership.

The victim alleged that Harrison had been driving the vehicle to Atmore and having someone drive it back. In text messages, Harrison admitted to driving the vehicle from Precision Tune, and she stated that she hit a deer and had been trying to fix it, according to an arrest report.

The damaged vehicle was recovered by the ECSO in the 50 block of West State Line Road in Century on August 25. Harrison was at the residence, but her statements were redacted from the arrest report.