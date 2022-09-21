Century Proclamations Honor The Lives Of Willie Dortch And Regi Burkett

The Town of Century issued proclamations Tuesday night honoring the lives of two longtime residents that passed away recently after serving their community for decades.

Willie C. Dortch passed away September 13. A proclamation from Mayor Ben Boutwell described him as a “pillar” in the town. A heavy equipment operator by trade, he spent his own time and materials as groundskeeper at the Century Cemetery and worked to serve his community in any way that he could.

Regi Burkett passed away August 20. Burkett spent nearly 40 years in the fire service for his community, retiring as chief of the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue. “Burkett’s fight for the people of the Town of Century was both resolute and uncompromising,” according to the mayor’s proclamation.

After accepting the proclamation, Burkett’s widow Ann said he dedicated his life “to getting everything the department needed, and the Town of Century and the surrounding communities what they needed in fire protection” while doing what he loved.

Pictured top: Regi Burkett’s widow Ann Burkett accepts a proclamation in his honor during a meeting of the Century Town Council Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.