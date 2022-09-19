Century Correctional K-9 Team Takes First Place In Southeastern State Manhunt Field Trials

September 19, 2022

The Century Correctional Institution K-9 team took a first place win for the second consecutive year at the Southeastern State Manhunt Field Trials.

They competed in the multi-leash division –more than one dog running the track. This year they used beagles and hounds for both scent tracks.

They run a day track and night track. Each track is 1.5 miles long and scents are between 1.5-2 hours old.

Century Correctional’s average time for the daytime and nighttime track was 11:11.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 