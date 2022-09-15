Cantonment Woman Overdoses On Fentanyl Inside Jail After Shoplifting Arrest, ESCO Says

A Cantonment woman arrested for shoplifting overdosed on fentanyl inside the Escambia County Jail, according to an arrest report.

Academy Sports on Davis Highway reported that 34-year old Erika Diane Martin, 34, shoplifted assorted items valued at $331.40.

Once an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy transported Martin to the Escambia County Jail, she was processed and searched by jail staff members before being placed in a holding cell. After 10-15 minutes, she was found unconscious on the floor with a bag containing a white power substance that tested positive for fentanyl on a bench, according to an ECSO arrest report.

Jail staff and medical personnel rendered medical aid, and Martin was transported to a local hospital by Escambia County EMS. At the hospital, she told a deputy that the bag containing fentanyl was hidden in her bra, and she did not surrender it because she forgot it was there.

“I snorted it,” Martin told the deputy, according to the report.

After being discharged from the hospital, Martin was charged with felony theft, introduction into a county facility, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

The felony theft charge stemmed from the alleged shoplifting incident at Academy Sports. Deputies arrived at the store to find Martin inside where store personnel said Martin was wearing Vans tennis shoes and blue shorts that belonged to the store. A search of her person found two men’s Nike t-shirts and a bluetooth speaker in her pockets, a cell phone charger around her neck, along with sunglasses, earphones, men’s swim trunks, a Gerber knife and other items on her person, according to an arrest report. The tags had been removed from all of the items, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $30,000.