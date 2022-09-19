Cantonment Woman Charged With Cyberstalking, Threatening To Kill Her Sister

A Cantonment woman is charged with cyberstalking and threatening to kill or harm her sister.

Amelia Travis, 31, allegedly threatened to kill her own boyfriend in a call to her sister, then sent her sister threatening text messages.

“I killed him you next (expletive) call the police,” she stated in a text message to her sister before sending a profanity-laced threat, according to an arrest report. The sister told deputies that she feared for her life and the safety of her children.

When arrested, Travis told deputies that she was just angry, and she was not going to kill her sister.

The arresting officer noted that none of the parties appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Travis was charged with a felony written or electronic threat to kill or harm another, and misdemeanor cyberstalking. She remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond Monday morning.