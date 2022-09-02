Cantonment Rotary Presents ‘Service Above Self’ Award To First Responder Craig Ammons

The Rotary Club of Cantonment has presented their “Service Above Self Award” to first responder Craig Ammons.

In December, Ammons retired as a captain for Escambia County Fire Rescue after 36 years. He took just six weeks off before continuing his 42-year safety career by going to work as a paramedic with Lifeguard Ambulance Service in Santa Rosa County,

Ammons began his career with Escambia County as a paramedic in 1985 and moved to the fire department in 2000 where he began as a firefighter and worked his way through the ranks to captain.

During his career with Escambia County, he worked through emergencies that included hurricanes, tornadoes, ice storms, floods, the oil spill, the recent pandemic and more.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.