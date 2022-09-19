Blue Wahoos Wrap Regular Season With 5-2 Win Over Biloxi

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos ended their 10th regular season in team history with a 5-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday afternoon, heading to the Southern League playoffs with a 68-63 record.

In just his second Double-A start, Luis Palacios (W, 1-0) silenced the Shuckers with 5.0 one-hit innings to snap Biloxi’s winning streak at nine and avoid a sweep.

The Blue Wahoos broke through in the third inning against Carlos Luna (L, 5-6) with a Griffin Conine RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. After Biloxi’s Tristen Lutz briefly tied the game 1-1 with a solo homer in the fifth, Pensacola came right back with another Conine RBI single and a Will Banfield RBI double in the bottom of the inning to reclaim the lead for good.

Conine ends the regular season with 24 home runs and 74 runs batted in, both single-season records for the Blue Wahoos franchise.

Palacios handed the game to the Pensacola bullpen after five innings as Jorge Mercedes, Tyler Mitzel, Chandler Jozwiak and Andrew McInvale (S, 1) kept Biloxi at arm’s length. Davis Bradshaw capped the scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to bring the score to a 5-2 final.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin the best-of-three Southern League Division Series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday night in Montgomery.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos



