Blue Wahoos Silenced by Shuckers

September 15, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their second straight game to the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday, falling 8-2.

J.D. Osborne was 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Shuckers extended their winning streak to six games.

On short notice, reliever Andrew McInvale (L, 2-3) was asked to make a spot start for the Blue Wahoos. The righty turned in 3.0 innings, but allowed four runs in the second as Biloxi claimed the early lead and ran with it. A run-scoring error from first baseman Marcus Chiu opened the door for Corey Ray’s RBI single, turning a two-run inning into a four-run frame.

The Shuckers added more offense in the fourth against Zack Leban with a two-run home run from Nick Kahle. Osborne’s solo homer in the fourth was followed by a run-scoring throwing error from Biloxi center fielder Jackson Chourio in the fifth to draw the score to 6-2, but that was all the offense the Blue Wahoos could muster against Biloxi starter T.J. Shook (W, 4-2).

Ethan Murray hit a solo homer in the sixth for the Shuckers, and Zavier Warren capped the scoring with an RBI single in the ninth to bring Biloxi to their final lead of 8-2.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Thursday evening.

by Eric Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 