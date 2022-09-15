Blue Wahoos Silenced by Shuckers

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their second straight game to the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday, falling 8-2.

J.D. Osborne was 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Shuckers extended their winning streak to six games.

On short notice, reliever Andrew McInvale (L, 2-3) was asked to make a spot start for the Blue Wahoos. The righty turned in 3.0 innings, but allowed four runs in the second as Biloxi claimed the early lead and ran with it. A run-scoring error from first baseman Marcus Chiu opened the door for Corey Ray’s RBI single, turning a two-run inning into a four-run frame.

The Shuckers added more offense in the fourth against Zack Leban with a two-run home run from Nick Kahle. Osborne’s solo homer in the fourth was followed by a run-scoring throwing error from Biloxi center fielder Jackson Chourio in the fifth to draw the score to 6-2, but that was all the offense the Blue Wahoos could muster against Biloxi starter T.J. Shook (W, 4-2).

Ethan Murray hit a solo homer in the sixth for the Shuckers, and Zavier Warren capped the scoring with an RBI single in the ninth to bring Biloxi to their final lead of 8-2.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Thursday evening.

by Eric Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos