Benefit Car Show, Concerts Saturday At Gonzalez UMC

A Music Concert and Cruise In Benefit will be held this Saturday at the Gonzalez United Methodist Church on Pauline Street.

The car show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. will feature six live bands.

It is a free family event, but donations will go toward medical expenses for Tyler Penegar, a 29-year old cancer patient that has been approved for a trial program in Miami. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be sold, and there will be a bake sale by the GUMC Women’s Group.

The music schedule will be as follows:

10-11 a.m. — The Southern Revival Band (country/gospel/folk mixed)

11 a.m. – noon — Hearts of Praise Southern Gospel

noon – 1 p.m. — Jesse Draughon country and Gospel

1-2 p.m. — Sound and Spirit Southern Gospel

2-3 p.m. –Don Copeland and Country Grass Bluegrass

3-4 p.m. — The Southern Revival Band

Pictured: A 2019 car show at Gonzalez United Methodist Church. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.