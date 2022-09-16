Benefit Car Show, Concerts Saturday At Gonzalez UMC

September 16, 2022

A Music Concert and Cruise In Benefit will be held this Saturday at the Gonzalez United Methodist Church on Pauline Street.

The car show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. will feature six live bands.

It is a free family event, but donations will go toward medical expenses for Tyler Penegar, a 29-year old cancer patient that has been approved for a trial program in Miami. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be sold, and there will be a bake sale by the GUMC Women’s Group.

The music schedule will be as follows:

  • 10-11 a.m. — The Southern Revival Band (country/gospel/folk mixed)
  • 11 a.m. – noon — Hearts of Praise Southern Gospel
  • noon – 1 p.m. — Jesse Draughon country and Gospel
  • 1-2 p.m. — Sound and Spirit Southern Gospel
  • 2-3 p.m. –Don Copeland and Country Grass Bluegrass
  • 3-4 p.m. — The Southern Revival Band

Pictured: A 2019 car show at Gonzalez United Methodist Church. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 