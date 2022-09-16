Benefit Car Show, Concerts Saturday At Gonzalez UMC
A Music Concert and Cruise In Benefit will be held this Saturday at the Gonzalez United Methodist Church on Pauline Street.
The car show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. will feature six live bands.
It is a free family event, but donations will go toward medical expenses for Tyler Penegar, a 29-year old cancer patient that has been approved for a trial program in Miami. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be sold, and there will be a bake sale by the GUMC Women’s Group.
The music schedule will be as follows:
- 10-11 a.m. — The Southern Revival Band (country/gospel/folk mixed)
- 11 a.m. – noon — Hearts of Praise Southern Gospel
- noon – 1 p.m. — Jesse Draughon country and Gospel
- 1-2 p.m. — Sound and Spirit Southern Gospel
- 2-3 p.m. –Don Copeland and Country Grass Bluegrass
- 3-4 p.m. — The Southern Revival Band
Pictured: A 2019 car show at Gonzalez United Methodist Church. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.
