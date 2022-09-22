All In Credit Union Coming To Century In Former Pen Air FCU Location

A new credit union is coming to Century.

The former Pen Air Federal Credit Union building in Century has been sold to All In Credit Union, which has 28 branches in Alabama and Florida.

Pen Air members will be able to use the All In Century branch to conduct transactions on their existing accounts in a face-to face setting. Pen Air’s recently upgraded “LIVE” machine will remain, allowing members to manage their account through two-way video technology while also providing extended service hours and 24/7 ATM access.

“This new alliance is about enhancing lives in our Century community,” says Delbert Lee Morgan, Pen Air Federal Credit Union’s president and CEO. “It’s a perfect example of the credit union movement – people helping people. Our members will continue to receive the secure, convenient Pen Air experience they’ve come to depend on. Pen Air has served Century residents for 25 years and remains committed to providing enhanced financial solutions. We are confident that by bringing All In into the Century community, everyone wins.”

Pen Air closed their Century branch lobby and drive-thru late last year, leaving behind two ATMs. At the time, Pen Air said an “overwhelming majority” of members now use online banking, a mobile app and other digital services when possible.

Pen Air’s branch closure left Century without a financial institution in the town.

“All In Credit Union is pleased to join the Century community as a new financial partner. We look forward to establishing close ties with those who live and work here as we work together to achieve great things,” said Bobby Michael, All In president and CEO.

Pen Air Communications and PR Specialist Mallory Wilson said, “The All In branch will act as a shared branch location, so no fees will be incurred by Pen Air members utilizing the All In branch once they open. Pen Air members will not be impacted during the transition.”

No opening date for All In has been announced in the 2,400 square foot building at 8460 North Century Boulevard.

All In has more than 153,000 members worldwide and reports $2.3 billion in assets. Pen Air also has $2.3 billion in assets.

Pictured top: The former Pen Air Federal Credit Union branch in Century just before it closed late last year. NorthEscambia.com photo. Pictured below: All In President and CEO Bobby Michael (left) and Pen Air President and CEO Delbert Lee Morgan. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.