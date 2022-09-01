A Trial Date Has Been Set For Mom Accused In Tate Homecoming Queen Scandal

A trial date has been set for the former school official accused of illegally accessing student information to help her daughter win the Tate High School homecoming queen crown.

Laura Carroll appeared in an Escambia County courtroom Wednesday

Carroll was given eight days to enter into a plea deal. Otherwise, her case is set for trial with jury selection beginning at 8:30 a.m. on September 19.

Carroll, former assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, and her daughter Emily Rose Grover were charged by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in March 2021 with one count each of felony offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices; felony unlawful use of a two-way communications device, felony criminal use of personally identifiable information, and conspiracy to commit these offenses.

In January, Grover entered a pre-trial diversion program that resulted in the charges against her being dismissed in March 2022.