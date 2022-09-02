Northview Beats Baker 49-10 (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs last beat the Baker Gators in 2012. That was the year the Chiefs went all the way to Orlando and brought back the state championship.

But Friday night in Bratt, the Chiefs were hungry for the win as they beat Baker 49-10.

“I told you there wasn’t going to be any problem with motivation this week,” head coach Wesley Summerford said. “They played a great game tonight and did what we asked them to do. We had several players really contributing right across the board; all of them contributed some piece to the win.”

Jamarkus Jefferson led the Chiefs with 236 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns, and Luke Bridges had added touchdowns.

Northview opened the scoring with a 5-yard pass from Odom to Aiden Broadhead to put the Chiefs up 7-0 after a good kick from Brandon Ferguson. Later the first, Jefferson was in from 15 yards out to expand the Chiefs lead to 14-0.

Baker was on the board with a 30-yard touchdown pass early in the second, 14-7 NHS leading. The Gators made a 25-yard field goal with about two minutes to go in the half to move within four, 14-10. But the Chiefs were looking for a few more points before the bands played at the half with a 59-yard rushing TD from Jefferson. At the half, NHS was up 21-10.

The Chiefs were last 5-0 back in in 2010 before losing their next game to Freeport. In 2006, they reached 9-0 before dropping the last game of the season to Chipley. As for 2012 when they won that state championship, the Chiefs opened that year at 1-1 after losing their second game to Marianna. They finished 2012 at 11-3.

The Chiefs have are off next week before three games on the road beginning with Blountstown on October 7.

“I think where we are right now, out kids our going to embrace that off week,” Summerford said, adding that he did give them Monday off from practice.

“So we celebrate that, and I told them Tuesday we’ve got to get back to work and get back on the ground.”

