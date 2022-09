Northview High Announces Homecoming Court

Northview High School has named their 2022 homecoming court.

Court members are:

12th Grade

Caitlyn Gibson

Emma Gilmore

Raven McCarthy

Kara Santorelli

McKenna Simmons

Anna Spence

11th Grade

Ar’mya Findley

Saniyah Hixon

Tydeasia McKenzie

10th Grade

Payton Daw

Maddie Mae Driskell

Mary Catherine Hughes

9th Grade

Kathryn Beasley

Jalayah Bright

Noel Pugh

The homecoming queen will be named during a ceremony that begins at 6 p.m. Friday in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium on the Northview campus.

Pictured above: Homecoming court members (front, L-R) Payton Daw, Kara Santorelli, Caitlyn Gibson, TyDeasia McKenzie, Kathryn Beasley, Noel Pugh, Jalayah Bright, (back, L-R) Mary Catherine Hughes, Maddie Mae Driskell, Raven McCarthy, Anna Spence, McKenna Simmons, Emma Gilmore, Ar’mya Findley, and Saniyah Hixon. Pictured below are seniors (front, L-R) Kara Santorelli, Caitlyn Gibson, (back, L-R) Raven McCarthy, Anna Spence, McKenna Simmons and Emma Gilmore. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.