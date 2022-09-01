One Transported After Highway 29, Tate School Road Wreck

A morning crash caused traffic delays on Highway 29 at Tate School Road Tuesday morning.

One person was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital after the crash that heavily damaged two vehicles.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash and has not released additional information. The Cantonment Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

