The Buzz: Bees Swarm At Beulah Elementary School

The Beulah Middle School campus was abuzz Tuesday after a swarm of bees was discovered.

BMS tech coordinator Laura Lee discovered the bee swarm on a tree branch in the courtyard outside her window.

Joan Strickland from Urban Farmer Supplies beekeeping in Molino and Beulah Middle agriscience teacher Charlotte Davis suited up and went to work. They carefully harvested the bees and lowered them in a nuc — that’s a smaller version of the traditional wooden beehive. The bees were not happy with the move and flew to the next tree.

Strickland and Davis captured the queen and placed her in the beehive where she was joined by the swarm.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.