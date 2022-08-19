Escambia Officially Hires Wes Moreno As Permanent County Administrator

The Escambia County Commission gave final approval Thursday to hiring Wes Moreno as the new county administrator.

After the commission terminated Janice Gilley from the administrator position in June 2021, then deputy administrator Moreno was named interim. A total of 28 people applied through a search firm for the position, but the commission voted 3-1 to select Moreno. Commissioner Doug Underhill cast the dissenting vote, and commissioner Lumon May was not on the dais for the vote.

Moreno will be paid $191,286.84 annually; the county had advertised a negotiable salary range of $173,000 to $195,000.

“I would be leaning much more heavily toward getting a contract with who we know,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said during a recent workshop meeting. “We know Wes Moreno. He’s been here more than 30 years. I don’t want to use an expletive, so I won’t. But he’s kicked butt. That’s not the word I’d normally say…He loves this county, and I think he’s doing a great job.”