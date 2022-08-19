Escambia Officially Hires Wes Moreno As Permanent County Administrator

August 19, 2022

The Escambia County Commission gave final approval Thursday to hiring Wes Moreno as the new county administrator.

After the commission terminated Janice Gilley from the administrator position in June 2021, then deputy administrator Moreno was named interim. A total of 28 people applied through a search firm for the position, but the commission voted 3-1 to select Moreno. Commissioner Doug Underhill cast the dissenting vote, and commissioner Lumon May was not on the dais for the vote.

Moreno will be paid $191,286.84 annually; the county had advertised a negotiable salary range of $173,000 to $195,000.

“I would be leaning much more heavily toward getting a contract with who we know,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said during a recent workshop meeting. “We know Wes Moreno. He’s been here more than 30 years. I don’t want to use an expletive, so I won’t. But he’s kicked butt. That’s not the word I’d normally say…He loves this county, and I think he’s doing a great job.”

Comments

One Response to “Escambia Officially Hires Wes Moreno As Permanent County Administrator”

  1. MiMi on August 19th, 2022 1:13 am

    Congratulations Wes!! Well deserved.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 