Escambia County Awarded $2.7 Million For Nine Electric Buses

A court settlement with Volkswagen will provide Escambia County with a $2.7 million grant for nine electric public transportation buses.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection awarded a total of $68 million for 227 electric buses in 13 counties statewide.

“This funding will help lower emissions while also bringing our transit bus fleets to more modern standards,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “This is a win-win for air quality and advancing the state’s efforts to bolster growing electric vehicle usage.”

In October 2016, Volkswagen settled with the U.S. government resolving claims that it violated the Clean Air Act by selling diesel vehicles that violated the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s mobile source emission standards.

In February 2022, Florida DEP announced its Electric Transit Bus Grant program supporting the purchasing of electric transit buses to replace eligible diesel transit buses in an effort to improve Florida’s air quality.

Public transit agencies that are participating in this program must purchase two electric transit buses for each bus replaced under the DEP plan. An eligible public transit agency that does not meet this eligibility requirement may still participate but will be subject to a prorated portion of the award, according to the state.