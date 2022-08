UPDATE: ECSO Locates Missing, Endangered Girl Last See In Walnut Hill

UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says this missing and endangered juvenile has been located.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is search for a missing and endangered 16-year old juvenile last seen Wednesday in Walnut Hill.

Larissa Beth Wenger is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 150 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.