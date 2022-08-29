Charges Dismissed Against Second Of Four Suspects In 2020 Century Shooting Death

Charges have been dismissed against the second of four suspects accused in a November 2020 triple shooting in Century.

The victim, Joseph Christopher Smith, was found shot to death outside a shed near a mobile home in the 8200 block of Alger Road, just off North Century Boulevard.. Multiple shell casings were found near the body, in the shed and leading away from the body.

Two other adult males, Xavier Demarquese Walker and Lavor Chante Johnson were sitting near the mobile home when deputies arrived. Both had been shot and both survived.

Charges were dropped last week against E’Monee DeMontae Long. according to court documents. Charges against Kiaunna Shane Grice were previously dismissed. Tacorius Cordale Stallworth was convicted in the case and sentenced to life in prison, while Jaran Britt Myles is awaiting trial.

Here is the case status on all four originally charged defendants:

E’Monee DeMontae Long

The State Attorney’s Office announced recently that they have dropped charges of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery against E’Monee DeMontae Long.

“There is insufficient evidence to prove the charges against this defendant beyond a reasonable doubt,” Assistant State Attorney Alvin B. Myers III wrote in a court document.

After his release from the Escambia County (FL) Jail in Pensacola, he was booked into Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton for failure to appear on a previous felony offense. He remained jailed without bond Monday morning.

Tacorius Cordale Stallworth

In June, Tacorius Cordale Stallworth was sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder. He was convicted by an Escambia County jury in June of first degree murder for the death of Joseph Christopher Smith and two counts of aggravated battery for two others that were shot and survived. In addition to the life sentence, Judge John Simon also sentenced Stallworth to an additional 15 years in prison to run concurrently for each of the aggravated battery counts. He has since filed an appeal.

Jaran Britt Myles

Jaran Britt Myles is awaiting trial for the first degree murder for the death of Smith and two counts of aggravated battery for two others that were shot in November 2020.

A few days after his indictment, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office caught up with Myles as he walked out of the Liquor Cabinet on Highway 29 at Old Chemstrand Road in Gonzalez. Deputies gave him loud verbal commands, but he turned and walked back inside the store. The deputies drew their service weapons, entered the store and continued to give loud verbal commands. Myles entered one of the aisles and made movements near products on the shelf before placing his hands and surrendering, an arrest report states.

Myles removed a handgun from sweatshirt and attempted to hide the gun on a store shelf. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

For the liquor store incident, he was sentenced in May by Judge John Simon for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of his probation on a 2015 conviction for manslaughter with a firearm.

At age 21, Myles pleaded no contest and was sentenced to prison for manslaughter with a firearm for the January 31, 2015, shooting death of 20-year old Jonathan Ray Wilson on Backwoods Road in Century.

Kiaunna Shane Grice

Charges of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery against Kiaunna Shane Grice were dismissed in February 2021 due to insufficient evidence.

