A Final Farewell: Last Call Sounds For Retired Century Fire Chief Regi Burkett

Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Regi Burkett, the longtime chief of the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue.. He was 62.

Burkett passed away August 20 at the age of 62, surrounded by his family at his bedside. Burkett spent nearly 40 years in the fire service for his community.

During a graveside service at Beulah Chapel Assembly of God Cemetery in Byrneville, an Escambia County Fire Rescue dispatcher conducted a traditional “last call”.

“Escambia to retired fire chief 501″, the dispatcher called twice with no response.

“Escambia to retired fire chief Regi Burkett,” the dispatcher said, her voice resounding across the radios at the funeral service. “There is no response from retired fire chief 501, chief Regi Burkett.”

The radio silence was broken again, this time by tones used to alert firefighters to important information, followed by:

“On behalf of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the members of Century Fire Department, after 40 years of service to the citizens of Escambia County, it is with great sadness to announce that retired fire chief Regi Burkett has completed his last call on earth and is ready for his next assignment to watch over his friends, family and fellow firefighters. Retired fire chief Regi Burkett, although you are gone, you will not be forgotten. Escambia clear at 16:13.”

Burkett joined the Century Volunteer Fire Department in April 1978. He advanced through the ranks before being named chief in 1987. He served as Century’s fire chief until his retirement in July 2017.

Burkett is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Ann Burkett, son Ryan Burkett, daughter Casey Roach and numerous other family and friends.