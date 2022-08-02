Early Morning Fire Heavily Damages McDavid Home

Fire heavily damaged a home in McDavid early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Century Boulevard, about 1.5 miles north of the McDavid Fire Station.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames from a window and heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the home. The occupant of the home was able to escape the fire uninjured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Northbound Highway 29 was completely closed for about an hour as firefighters worked.

The McDavid, Walnut Hill and Molino stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded, along with the Flomaton Fire Department and Escambia County EMS.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



